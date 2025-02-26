Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Church hymns and social beers: how Australia is reviving the magic of singing together

By Wendy Hargreaves, Senior Learning Advisor, University of Southern Queensland
Group singing was once a major key to Australia’s national happiness. Why are we only now paying attention to the powers it has?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tom Rogers calls for national digital literacy campaign and more civics teaching
~ Victory for Kenyans Denied Citizenship
~ EU Should Address Modi’s Rights Crackdown During India Visit
~ Your super fund is invested in private markets. What are they and why has ASIC raised concerns?
~ Tibet is one of the most linguistically diverse places in the world. This is in danger of extinction
~ The UK must make big changes to its diets, farming and land use to hit net zero – official climate advisers
~ Nose-to-tail mining: how making sand from ore could solve a looming crisis
~ Chinese dating simulator Love and Deepspace now has a period tracker – it signals a shift in mobile gaming
~ Why do we fall for wellness scams? Our cultural biases and myths are often to blame
~ Ignore the ‘ivory tower’ clichés – universities are the innovation partners more Kiwi businesses need
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter