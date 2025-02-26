Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victory for Kenyans Denied Citizenship

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi, February 26, 2025) – The High Court in Garissa, Kenya ruled on January 21, 2025, in favor of thousands of Kenyan nationals whose nationality and citizenship rights were violated based on incorrect data that designated them as refugees instead of Kenyan citizens, Human Rights Watch and Haki na Sheria said today.The registration of these Kenyan Somalis led to them being denied access to education, work, and passports. The ruling, which orders the Kenyan government to issue nationality documents to the applicants of the case, is an important step for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
