Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Should Address Modi’s Rights Crackdown During India Visit

By Human Rights Watch
On February 27 and 28, 2025, European Union commissioners will conduct an “unprecedented visit” to India, seeking to “upgrade the strategic partnership” and strengthen bilateral trade, economic, technology, and security ties. In a letter sent ahead of the visit, 12 human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, urged EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the other visiting commissioners to break the EU’s prolonged silence on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s crackdown on human rights, and to make it clear that progress on bilateral relations depends on tangible…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
