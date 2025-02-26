Tolerance.ca
The UK must make big changes to its diets, farming and land use to hit net zero – official climate advisers

By Neil Ward, Professor of Rural and Regional Development at the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, University of East Anglia
Numbers of cows and sheep will have to fall by a third, with their farms replaced by huge areas of new woodland.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
