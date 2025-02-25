Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USAID’s apparent demise and the US withdrawal from WHO put millions of lives worldwide at risk and imperil US national security

By Nicole Hassoun, Professor of Philosophy, Binghamton University, State University of New York
On his first day in office, Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump began a drastic reshaping of the United States’ role in global health as part of the first 26 executive orders of his new term.

He initiated the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization, which works to promote and advance global health, following through…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ England subsidises drugs like Ozempic for weight loss. Could Australia follow?
~ Giant glaciers pulverised Earth’s ancient rocks, setting the stage for complex life
~ AI-detection software isn’t the solution to classroom cheating — assessment has to shift
~ Presumed extinct, this desert rat-kangaroo may still be alive in hiding. New analysis reveals its delicate diet
~ ‘They’re meant to help and did the complete opposite’: many children feel silenced by family courts
~ How the Victorians started the modern health obsession with collagen
~ Trump’s claim that US debt calculation may be fraudulent could put the economy in danger
~ The UK farmer protests you probably haven’t heard about
~ Mexico’s drug corruption has more to do with US demand than crooked politicians
~ Why Trump really wants Ukraine’s minerals – China has put theirs off limits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter