Presumed extinct, this desert rat-kangaroo may still be alive in hiding. New analysis reveals its delicate diet
By Rex Mitchell, Postdoctoral Fellow, Flinders University
Karl Vernes, Associate Professor, School of Environmental & Rural Science, University of New England
Vera Weisbecker, Associate Professor, Flinders University
Knowing what an animal eats can help biologists find it – especially when a species is as elusive as this one.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 25, 2025