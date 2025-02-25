Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘They’re meant to help and did the complete opposite’: many children feel silenced by family courts

By Georgina Dimopoulos, Associate Professor, Law, Southern Cross University
When parental separation ends up in the family courts, serious risks such as family violence, child abuse, drug, alcohol or substance misuse, and mental health issues are often involved.

But many children feel shut out of family court processes that decide what is in their “best interests”.

My new paper, co-authored with Southern Cross University researchers Eliza Hew, Meaghan Vosz and Helen Walsh and published in the journal Child…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
