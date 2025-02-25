Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The UK farmer protests you probably haven’t heard about

By Alex Heffron, PhD Candidate in Geography, Lancaster University
Farm owners have besieged parliament with tractors in order to protest new subsidy schemes and inheritance tax arrangements. The farm workers who milk cows, drive machinery and pick crops have grievances too, yet their demands have been less publicised. So, what do they want?

I am a farmer based in the south-west of Wales and a researcher of…The Conversation


