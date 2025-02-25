Tolerance.ca
Labour’s Mike Amesbury has been jailed for punching a man – here’s why he’s still an MP

By Thomas Caygill, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Nottingham Trent University
Former Labour MP Mike Amesbury has been jailed for ten weeks after he pleaded guilty to punching a man in his constituency of Runcorn and Helsby. The incident happened in October of last year. Amesbury had the Labour whip withdrawn and has sat as an independent MP since.

What happens to MPs who are accused and found guilty of wrongdoing? While it does depend on how we define “wrongdoing”, as it can vary in terms of the scale of offence, there are several options available to parliamentary parties, the House…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
