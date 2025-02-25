‘I thought about escaping every day’: how survivors get out of Southeast Asia’s cybercrime compounds – Scam Factories podcast, Ep 3
By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Every day that he was locked up in a scam compound in Southeast Asia, George thought about how to get out. “We looked for means of escaping, but it was hard,” he told The Conversation.
George, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, managed to secretly contact a rescue organisation in Myanmar, where he was being held. That set in motion a chain of events that would eventually lead to his freedom, but it would take months before he made it back home to his family in Uganda.
Hundreds of thousands of people like George are estimated to have been caught up in the…
- Tuesday, February 25, 2025