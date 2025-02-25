Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Outstanding craftsmanship and international voices: the 5 films up for best documentary at the 2025 Oscars

By Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
A Cold War coup, an Indigenous residential school, #MeToo trials and war in Ukraine and Palestine: a guide to the Oscars 2025 documentary nominees.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
