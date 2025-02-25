Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What do I do with expired medicine? Don’t use it, for a start…

By Renier Coetzee, Associate Professor, University of the Western Cape
When last did a headache have you reaching into your medicine cabinet – and finding a bottle of aspirin that expired three years ago? Did you take it anyway? And, if you decided instead to get rid of those out-of-date painkillers, how did you do it? If you chose to throw it in the garbage or flush it down the toilet, you’re far from alone: a 2020 research review found that “disposal of pharmaceuticals by garbage and sewer is still the most common method in many countries with the absence of the proper disposal of…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
