Kenya’s goal to plant 15 billion trees should include farmers – study shows they are keen

By Ennia Bosshard, PhD candidate at the Centre of Ecology and Conservation, University of Exeter
Many African governments have set ambitious goals to plant trees as a way to combat climate change, restore degraded landscapes and improve livelihoods. The Kenyan government has pledged to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 to increase forest cover in the country to 30%. It has also urged every…The Conversation


