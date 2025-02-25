Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: game theory reveals the complexities (and fragility) of a nuclear deterrent

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
Since the cold war, deterrence has been a fundamental principle underpinning peace between global superpowers. The idea is that if two sides have nuclear weapons, the consequences of actually using them mean the button never gets pressed.

But the strategy goes beyond the countries which own the weapons. In practice, for instance, most of Europe relies on the US for a nuclear “umbrella” of deterrence. And any country with nuclear weapons can offer guarantees of peace to others.

This is what happened in 1994 when Russia, the UK and the US signed the Budapest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria’s killer fuel tankers: accidents and explosions are common – how to stop them
~ Land reform in South Africa doesn’t need a new law: the state should release property it owns – economists
~ What do I do with expired medicine? Don’t use it, for a start…
~ Kenya’s goal to plant 15 billion trees should include farmers – study shows they are keen
~ Alcohol ingestion by animals is surprisingly widespread – and we’re starting to understand its impact
~ Child given detention for getting less than 90% on a test – psychology shows there are far better ways to motivate students
~ Demi Moore: the Oscar nominee with a career defined by defiance
~ Understanding the cultural experience of keeping warm can help us embrace clean energy
~ Five tips to find what really brings you joy outside of work
~ Indonesian Catholic Group Wields Blasphemy Law in Land Dispute
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter