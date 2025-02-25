Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Carbon capture and storage: how to remove all CO₂ emissions everywhere all at once

By José Luis Rodríguez Gallego, Catedrático, Instituto de Recursos Naturales y Ordenación del Territorio (INDUROT), Universidad de Oviedo
It is increasingly likely that we will not reach the 2030 targets for reducing CO₂ emissions, nor those set for 2050. As a result, many people are now arguing that we should instead focus our efforts on adapting to climate change, rather than obsessively trying to get it under control.

However, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has singled out an interesting, though complex, way to improve mitigation numbers:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The ‘lab-leak origin’ of Covid-19. Fact or fiction?
~ If US attempts World Bank retreat, the China-led AIIB could be poised to step in – and provide a model of global cooperation
~ Selenium is an essential nutrient named after the Greek goddess of the Moon − crucial to health, it may help prevent and treat cancer
~ Colorado is tackling air pollution in vulnerable neighborhoods by regulating 5 air toxics
~ Generative AI is most useful for the things we care about the least
~ How early voting on campuses can boost election turnout – not only for students but for residents, too
~ Trump’s claims of vast presidential powers run up against Article 2 of the Constitution and exceed previous presidents’ power grabs
~ 500 years ago, German peasants revolted – but their faith that the Protestant Reformation stood for freedom was dashed by Martin Luther and the nobility
~ Butchers, bakers, candlestick-makers − and prostitutes: The women working behind the scenes in papal Avignon
~ A hazy legal landscape means people can get high on hemp products, even where pot is prohibited
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter