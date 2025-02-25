Tolerance.ca
Fossil footprints reveal what may be the oldest known handcarts – new research

By Matthew Robert Bennett, Professor of Environmental and Geographical Sciences, Bournemouth University
Sally Christine Reynolds, Associate Professor in Hominin Palaeoecology, Bournemouth University
If you’re a parent you’ve probably tried, at some point, to navigate the supermarket with a trolley, and at least one child in tow. But our new study suggests there was an ancient equivalent, dating to 22,000 years ago. This handcart, without wheels, was used before wheeled vehicles were invented around 5,000 years ago in the Middle East.

Recently our research team discovered some remarkable fossil…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
