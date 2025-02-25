Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The EU’s ‘twin’ green and digital transitions: a policy revolution, or just Euro-jargon?

By Antonio Aloisi, Associate Professor of European and comparative Labour Law, IE University
In the portfolio of Teresa Ribera Rodríguez, Executive Vice-President for a “Clean, Just, and Competitive Transition”, the EU’s future is envisioned as a synergy of ecological sustainability, technological innovation and social justice.

Too good to be true? Not necessarily. The rationale underpinning this trio aims to address challenges and harness opportunities in modern society, which is being significantly disrupted by geopolitical tensions, digital automation (along…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
