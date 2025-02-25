Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Smart is sexy – new study on fish doing puzzles hints intelligence partly evolved via sexual selection

By Ivan Vinogradov, Animal Behaviour Researcher, Australian National University
We humans often underestimate the intelligence of other animals. You’ve probably seen videos of monkeys, ravens or parrots solving puzzles.

But fish also possess impressive problem-solving skills, despite the notorious slander that goldfish have a three-second memory.

The intelligence of animals can be a useful tool when testing various ideas in biology.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
