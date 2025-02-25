Tolerance.ca
EU: Restore Humanity at Sea

By Human Rights Watch
(Milan) –The European Union, its member states, and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex should make saving lives at sea the priority, Human Rights Watch said in a multimedia feature essay published today.More than 400 people have died or been reported missing in the Mediterranean Sea in the past three months alone. In the same period, more than 3,800 people were forcibly returned to Libya by EU-supported Libyan forces.“The EU’s policy of deterrence by drowning is abhorrent,” said Judith Sunderland, associate Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “Now more…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
