‘I don't want to folklorize Quechua,’ says Bolivian TikToker who seeks to normalize its use online

By Rowan Glass
Wilfreco Villca is a digital activist in Quechua and the manager of the social media pages of Rising Voices. In an interview, he shares about his journey behind the cameras.


