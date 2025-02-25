What do young people want to see in politics? More than 20,000 pieces of their writing hold some answers
By Philippa Collin, Professor, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Azadeh Dastyari, Director, Research and Policy, Whitlam Institute, Western Sydney University
Michael Everitt Hartup, Lecturer in Youth Studies, RMIT University
Sky Hugman, Lecturer, Western Sydney University
Young people will play a key role in the outcome of the next federal election. Research shows justice and environment are among their top priorities.
- Monday, February 24, 2025