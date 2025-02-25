Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What do young people want to see in politics? More than 20,000 pieces of their writing hold some answers

By Philippa Collin, Professor, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Azadeh Dastyari, Director, Research and Policy, Whitlam Institute, Western Sydney University
Michael Everitt Hartup, Lecturer in Youth Studies, RMIT University
Sky Hugman, Lecturer, Western Sydney University
Young people will play a key role in the outcome of the next federal election. Research shows justice and environment are among their top priorities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Want a side of CO₂ with that? Better food labels help us choose more climate-friendly foods
~ Calculating the economic cost of climate change is tricky, even futile – it’s also a distraction
~ Calling 000 for help in an emergency doesn’t work in parts of Australia – but a new plan could change that
~ The major parties want 9 in 10 GP visits bulk billed by 2030. Here’s why we shouldn’t aim for 100%
~ Remembering Roberta Flack, a spellbinding virtuoso of musical interpretation
~ The gold price has surged to record highs. What’s behind the move?
~ Francis − a pope who has cared deeply for the poor and opened up the Catholic Church
~ Moving beyond Black history month towards inclusive histories in Québec secondary schools
~ U.S. cuts to HIV/AIDS funding will be detrimental for vulnerable groups in Kenya
~ Scientists have discovered a 3 billion-year-old beach buried on Mars
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter