Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Calling 000 for help in an emergency doesn’t work in parts of Australia – but a new plan could change that

By Mark A Gregory, Associate Professor, School of Engineering, RMIT University
An overhaul of the mobile network could help us send texts and make calls in even the remotest areas. But there are technical challenges we’d need to overcome.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
