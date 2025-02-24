Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Francis − a pope who has cared deeply for the poor and opened up the Catholic Church

By Mathew Schmalz, Professor of Religious Studies, College of the Holy Cross
A scholar of global Catholicism writes how Francis has opened the church to the outside world in ways no pope had done before.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Moving beyond Black history month towards inclusive histories in Québec secondary schools
~ U.S. cuts to HIV/AIDS funding will be detrimental for vulnerable groups in Kenya
~ Scientists have discovered a 3 billion-year-old beach buried on Mars
~ Germany’s Coalition Talks Should Focus on Rights
~ ‘Your life becomes a nightmare’: how scam operations exploit those trapped inside – Scam Factories podcast, Ep 2
~ Canada’s productivity strategy needs to centre workers
~ Trump, Putin and Musk all share a leadership style – we’ve figured out what it is
~ Farmers, investors, miners and parents: how unconventional climate advocates can reach new audiences
~ Do you speak other languages at home? This will not hold your child back at school
~ What’s the difference between medical abortion and surgical abortion?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter