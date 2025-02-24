U.S. cuts to HIV/AIDS funding will be detrimental for vulnerable groups in Kenya
By Toby Le, PhD Candidate in Medical Microbiology, University of Manitoba
Julie Lajoie, Assistant Professor, Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Manitoba
Keith Fowke, Professor of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Manitoba
On his first day in office, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to freeze foreign aid funding. This was followed by a stop-work order for dozens of life-saving humanitarian programs.
One of the programs affected by this announcement is the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). This program has invested more than US$100 billion…
- Monday, February 24, 2025