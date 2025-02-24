Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

U.S. cuts to HIV/AIDS funding will be detrimental for vulnerable groups in Kenya

By Toby Le, PhD Candidate in Medical Microbiology, University of Manitoba
Julie Lajoie, Assistant Professor, Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Manitoba
Keith Fowke, Professor of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Manitoba
On his first day in office, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to freeze foreign aid funding. This was followed by a stop-work order for dozens of life-saving humanitarian programs.

One of the programs affected by this announcement is the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). This program has invested more than US$100 billion…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Francis − a pope who has cared deeply for the poor and opened up the Catholic Church
~ Moving beyond Black history month towards inclusive histories in Québec secondary schools
~ Scientists have discovered a 3 billion-year-old beach buried on Mars
~ Germany’s Coalition Talks Should Focus on Rights
~ ‘Your life becomes a nightmare’: how scam operations exploit those trapped inside – Scam Factories podcast, Ep 2
~ Canada’s productivity strategy needs to centre workers
~ Trump, Putin and Musk all share a leadership style – we’ve figured out what it is
~ Farmers, investors, miners and parents: how unconventional climate advocates can reach new audiences
~ Do you speak other languages at home? This will not hold your child back at school
~ What’s the difference between medical abortion and surgical abortion?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter