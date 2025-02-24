Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scientists have discovered a 3 billion-year-old beach buried on Mars

By Aaron J. Cavosie, Senior lecturer, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
In the 1970s, images from the NASA Mariner 9 orbiter revealed water-sculpted surfaces on Mars. This settled the once-controversial question of whether water ever rippled over the red planet.

Since then, more and more evidence has emerged that water once played a large role on our planetary neighbour.

For example, Martian meteorites record evidence for water back to 4.5 billion years ago. On the young side of the timescale,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
