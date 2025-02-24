Farmers, investors, miners and parents: how unconventional climate advocates can reach new audiences
By Xiongzhi Wang, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Environmental Social Science, Australian National University
Kelly Fielding, Professor of Environmental Psychology, The University of Queensland
Rebecca Colvin, Associate Professor in Social Science, Australian National University
Robyn Gulliver, Honorary Research Fellow in Social Science, The University of Queensland
Winnifred Louis, Professor of Social Psychology, The University of Queensland
About 40% of Australians don’t believe humans are a major cause of climate change. Reaching these sceptic holdout groups may require unconventional approaches.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 24, 2025