Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Farmers, investors, miners and parents: how unconventional climate advocates can reach new audiences

By Xiongzhi Wang, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Environmental Social Science, Australian National University
Kelly Fielding, Professor of Environmental Psychology, The University of Queensland
Rebecca Colvin, Associate Professor in Social Science, Australian National University
Robyn Gulliver, Honorary Research Fellow in Social Science, The University of Queensland
Winnifred Louis, Professor of Social Psychology, The University of Queensland
About 40% of Australians don’t believe humans are a major cause of climate change. Reaching these sceptic holdout groups may require unconventional approaches.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
