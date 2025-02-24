Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do you speak other languages at home? This will not hold your child back at school

By Valeria Maria Rigobon, Lecturer in Literacy, Australian Catholic University
Rauno Parrila, Director and Professor, Australian Centre for the Advancement of Literacy, Australian Catholic University
It is common for parents to worry about raising a child to be multilingual. They may wonder, am I harming my child’s English if I speak another language at home?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
