Human Rights Observatory

In We Do Not Part, Han Kang faces unbearable historical traumas with sorrow and compassion

By Jen Webb, Distinguished Professor of Creative Practice, Faculty of Arts and Design, University of Canberra
It’s daunting to review a novel written by someone who, in 2024, received the Nobel Prize in Literature. The prize was awarded for Han Kang’s “intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life”: a description that applies equally to this newly translated work.

Review: We Do Not Part – Han Kang, translated by E. Yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris (Hamish Hamilton)

We…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
