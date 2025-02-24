Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Roman society integrated people who altered their bodies and defied gender norms

By Tom Sapsford, Assistant professor of Classical Studies, Boston College
There may have been fear of gender-diverse people in the ancient world, but they played a crucial role. In Rome, they were viewed as vital to the city’s safety.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
