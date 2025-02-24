Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wales wants to punish lying politicians – how would it work?

By Stephen Clear, Lecturer in Constitutional and Administrative Law, and Public Procurement, Bangor University
Politicians in Wales who deliberately mislead the public could face suspension or even recall under proposals aimed at restoring trust in politics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN report urges Colombia to protect civilians amid ongoing violence
~ Can animals have mental disabilities?
~ How Roman society integrated people who altered their bodies and defied gender norms
~ The quest to extend human life is both fascinating and fraught with moral peril
~ Why including people with disabilities in the workforce and higher education benefits everyone
~ As Pennsylvania inches toward legalizing recreational cannabis, lawmakers propose selling it in state-owned dispensaries similar to state liquor stores
~ 3 ways Trump is acting like a king and bypassing the Constitution’s checks and balances on presidential authority
~ The murder rate in Venezuela has fallen − but both Trump and Maduro are wrong about why
~ How Elon Musk’s deep ties to – and admiration for – China could complicate Trump’s Beijing policy
~ Rising house prices don’t just make it harder to become a homeowner – they also widen the racial wealth gap
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter