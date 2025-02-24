Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Overdue Accountability in Democratic Republic of Congo

By Human Rights Watch
Until now, the international response to the rapidly escalating crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has committed a litany of grave abuses, has been all talk and no action.But on Thursday, the United States government imposed financial and property sanctions on Rwanda’s minister of state and former military commander, Gen. James Kabarebe, and on Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, a Congolese national and spokesman for the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), a politico-military coalition that includes the M23.The reemergence of the M23 in late 2021…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Chief Should Propose Transforming Kenyan-led Haiti Mission into UN Operation
~ Asteroid has a very small chance of hitting Earth in 2032, but a collision could devastate a city
~ South Africa’s famous fynbos must be preserved – but burning invasive plants on site isn’t the best strategy
~ Why religion is fundamental to addressing climate change
~ Sustainability ideals are often crushed by corporate demands. Here’s how businesses can let them flourish
~ El Salvador: Children to Be Moved to Adult Prisons
~ Empowering Tzeltal people through language, flavors and income
~ World’s ‘warmongers’ must end disdain for global order, UN chief insists
~ South Africa’s ‘working for water’ programme is meant to lead to skills and jobs: why it’s failing
~ Ukraine war: Trump is not trying to appease Putin – he has a vision of a new US-China-Russia order
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter