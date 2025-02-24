Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Asteroid has a very small chance of hitting Earth in 2032, but a collision could devastate a city

By Maggie Lieu, Research Fellow, School of Physics and Astronomy, University of Nottingham
In December 2024, astronomers in Chile spotted a new asteroid streaking through the sky, which they named 2024 YR4. What’s significant about this 100m-wide space rock is that it has a small chance of hitting Earth in 2032.

Since its discovery, the asteroid’s probability of an impact with our planet has gone all over the place. At one point, the risk rose as…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa’s famous fynbos must be preserved – but burning invasive plants on site isn’t the best strategy
~ Why religion is fundamental to addressing climate change
~ Sustainability ideals are often crushed by corporate demands. Here’s how businesses can let them flourish
~ El Salvador: Children to Be Moved to Adult Prisons
~ Empowering Tzeltal people through language, flavors and income
~ World’s ‘warmongers’ must end disdain for global order, UN chief insists
~ South Africa’s ‘working for water’ programme is meant to lead to skills and jobs: why it’s failing
~ Ukraine war: Trump is not trying to appease Putin – he has a vision of a new US-China-Russia order
~ Ramadan is almost here. 5 tips to boost your wellbeing and energy levels if you’re fasting
~ Who is Friedrich Merz, the man now most likely to lead Germany? Eight things to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter