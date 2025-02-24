Tolerance.ca
South Africa’s famous fynbos must be preserved – but burning invasive plants on site isn’t the best strategy

By Mlungele M. Nsikani, Senior scientist, South African National Biodiversity Institute
Invasive plants and trees were introduced to South Africa from as early as the 17th century for a range of commercial, subsistence and ornamental uses. Today, every area of the country has been invaded by a variety of these plants. The most species are found in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, and major urban centres.

Invasive plants such as port jackson, black wattle and gum trees threaten the country’s water security by using up too much water. They also fuel fires by adding biomass into the ecosystem, particularly those ecosystems where trees would not…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
