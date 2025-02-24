Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sustainability ideals are often crushed by corporate demands. Here’s how businesses can let them flourish

By Sanne Frandsen, Associate Professor in Organization, Lund University
Enrico Fontana, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Business, Cranfield University
Mette Morsing, Director of the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford
A “calling” in the context of work might be characterised by a strong sense of purpose and a motivation beyond just being paid at the end of the month. It’s mostly associated with occupations like healthcare workers, teachers or nonprofit staff, for example. We might not immediately think of sustainability managers – employed by companies to reduce their environmental impact – as following a calling in the same sense.

As researchers, however, we have found that sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) managers are also drawn to their work by a calling to serve as agents…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
