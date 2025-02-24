Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Children to Be Moved to Adult Prisons

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington, DC) – El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly has approved measures that will transfer children to the country’s adult prison system, exposing them to a heightened risk of abuse and violating international juvenile justice standards, Human Rights Watch said today.On February 13, 2025, President Nayib Bukele signed into law a bill advanced by his supporters in the Legislative Assembly which orders the transfer of children detained for “organized crime offenses” to separate pavilions in adult prisons run by the General Directorate of Penal Centers (Dirección General de Centros Penales).“The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
