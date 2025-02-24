Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Empowering Tzeltal people through language, flavors and income

By Teodora C. Hasegan
Cristina Álvarez from Amatenango del Valle, Chiapas shares: ‘My goal is to carry out actions that allow me to strengthen my Tzeltal language and at the same time work to preserve local knowledge and products.’


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
