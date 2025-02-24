Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World’s ‘warmongers’ must end disdain for global order, UN chief insists

With no end to numerous protracted conflicts - not least in Ukraine, three years to the day since the full-scale Russian invasion - UN chief António Guterres on Monday scorned the world’s “warmongers” for trampling on people’s most fundamental rights.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Asteroid has a very small chance of hitting Earth in 2032, but a collision could devastate a city
~ South Africa’s famous fynbos must be preserved – but burning invasive plants on site isn’t the best strategy
~ Why religion is fundamental to addressing climate change
~ Sustainability ideals are often crushed by corporate demands. Here’s how businesses can let them flourish
~ El Salvador: Children to Be Moved to Adult Prisons
~ Empowering Tzeltal people through language, flavors and income
~ South Africa’s ‘working for water’ programme is meant to lead to skills and jobs: why it’s failing
~ Ukraine war: Trump is not trying to appease Putin – he has a vision of a new US-China-Russia order
~ Ramadan is almost here. 5 tips to boost your wellbeing and energy levels if you’re fasting
~ Who is Friedrich Merz, the man now most likely to lead Germany? Eight things to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter