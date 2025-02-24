Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ramadan is almost here. 5 tips to boost your wellbeing and energy levels if you’re fasting

By Romy Lauche, Deputy Director (Research), National Centre for Naturopathic Medicine, Southern Cross University
Fatima El-Assaad, Senior Research Fellow, Microbiome Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Jessica Bayes, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the National Centre for Naturopathic Medicine, Southern Cross University
Ramadan is one of the most significant months of the Islamic lunar calendar. It marks the time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him).

Almost 2 billion Muslims worldwide observe this month of prayer and reflection, which includes fasting between two prayers, Fajr at dawn and Maghrib at sunset.

Ramadan is about purifying the mind, body and soul, and practising self-restraint. It’s a time for spiritual growth and dedication to God (or Allah in Arabic). Ramadan also brings people together for meals and celebrations, with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Who is Friedrich Merz, the man now most likely to lead Germany? Eight things to know
~ Saudi Arabia: Egyptian at Risk of Forced Return
~ Mass Protests in Greece Over State Response to Fatal Train Crash
~ EU: No ‘Business as Usual’ at Association Council with Israel
~ Despite regulatory challenges, hotels in the Dominican Republic drive sustainable tourism with solar energy
~ ‘My family lived on the second floor – where the missile hit and exploded’
~ Ukraine/Russia: Three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion, justice for victims must be a global priority
~ There’s an outbreak of melioidosis in north Queensland. Here’s what to know about this deadly ‘mud bug’
~ A 380-million-year-old fossil ‘fish’ from Scotland has been discovered in Australia
~ In A Nighttime Travesty, First Nations women embrace Indigenous futurism – and push the boundaries of theatre
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter