Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Egyptian at Risk of Forced Return

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Saudi authorities should not extradite an Egyptian citizen to Egypt, where he is at serious risk of arbitrary detention and torture, Human Rights Watch said today.Saudi authorities arbitrarily detained Ahmed Kamel at a police station in Jeddah on November 13, 2024, in relation to an alleged extradition request reportedly issued by Egypt. On December 10, 2021, an Egyptian criminal court had sentenced Kamel to life in prison in absentia based on charges related to his peaceful participation in anti-government protests in 2014. On December 12, 2024, his family said Saudi…


© Human Rights Watch
