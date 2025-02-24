Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: No ‘Business as Usual’ at Association Council with Israel

By Human Rights Watch
(Brussels) – European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas and EU foreign ministers should unequivocally condemn Israel’s atrocity crimes and other serious violations of international law during the EU-Israel Association Council meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on February 24, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. Kallas and EU foreign ministers should signal an end to the bloc’s reluctance to acknowledge and address Israel’s war crimes, crimes against humanity—including apartheid—and acts of genocide. They should make clear to Sa’ar that there will be consequences for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
