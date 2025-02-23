Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Chinese own goal? How war games in the Tasman Sea could push NZ closer to AUKUS

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
When geopolitical tension mounts, New Zealand tends to lean closer to traditional allies. Chinese warships in the Tasman make that even likelier now.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A 380-million-year-old fossil ‘fish’ from Scotland has been discovered in Australia
~ In A Nighttime Travesty, First Nations women embrace Indigenous futurism – and push the boundaries of theatre
~ China didn’t violate any rules with its live-fire naval exercises. So, why are Australia and NZ so worried?
~ How Whyalla can be upgraded to green steel and why we need to keep steel production in Australia
~ Erotica, gore and racism: how America’s war on ‘ideological bias’ is letting AI off the leash
~ Friedrich Merz has won Germany’s election. But as the far right soars, forming a government may be difficult
~ Labor crashes to a 55–45 deficit in Resolve despite interest rate cut
~ Trump is reviving a tariff strategy from America’s ‘Gilded Age’. It didn’t end well last time
~ A publishing insider’s debut novel includes a fiery author affair and a mystery manuscript. Is any of it real?
~ Tiger Woods and Serena Williams were sporting prodigies but children shouldn’t train like them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter