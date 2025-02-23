Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Whyalla can be upgraded to green steel and why we need to keep steel production in Australia

By Daniel Rossetto, Adjunct, Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Resources, University of Adelaide
Financial challenges at the Whyalla steelworks in South Australia have reignited debate about the nation’s steel industry and its future.

Australians should have access to quality steel at competitive prices. The domestic steel production industry employs tens of thousands of people.

The state and federal governments have stepped in, however, announcing a A$1.9 billion support…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A 380-million-year-old fossil ‘fish’ from Scotland has been discovered in Australia
~ In A Nighttime Travesty, First Nations women embrace Indigenous futurism – and push the boundaries of theatre
~ A Chinese own goal? How war games in the Tasman Sea could push NZ closer to AUKUS
~ China didn’t violate any rules with its live-fire naval exercises. So, why are Australia and NZ so worried?
~ Erotica, gore and racism: how America’s war on ‘ideological bias’ is letting AI off the leash
~ Friedrich Merz has won Germany’s election. But as the far right soars, forming a government may be difficult
~ Labor crashes to a 55–45 deficit in Resolve despite interest rate cut
~ Trump is reviving a tariff strategy from America’s ‘Gilded Age’. It didn’t end well last time
~ A publishing insider’s debut novel includes a fiery author affair and a mystery manuscript. Is any of it real?
~ Tiger Woods and Serena Williams were sporting prodigies but children shouldn’t train like them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter