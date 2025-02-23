Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A publishing insider’s debut novel includes a fiery author affair and a mystery manuscript. Is any of it real?

By Sharon Mullins, Senior Tutor, Publishing and Editing, The University of Melbourne
Caro Llewellyn’s first novel draws on her experience in the literary industry. She was CEO of the Wheeler Centre and ran literary festivals in Sydney and New York.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
