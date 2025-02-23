Tolerance.ca
Tiger Woods and Serena Williams were sporting prodigies but children shouldn’t train like them

By Justin Keogh, Associate Dean of Research, Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, Bond University
Carl Woods, Associate Professor of Skill Acquisition, The University of Queensland
Most children have now returned from their summer holidays and are perhaps considering what sports to play this year.

For some, this means sampling a wide range of sports, but others might continue to focus on the same one they’ve been addicted to since they were able to walk and run.

But when it comes to possible sporting success, is it best to concentrate on one or give many a go?

Early specialisation


As the name suggests, early specialisation is typically defined as participation in one task or activity, with the aim…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
