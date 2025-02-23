Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘It’s disgusting that they can get away with this’: here’s how eviction can affect tenants’ lives

By Alan Morris, Professor, Institute for Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
Joelle Moore, PhD Candidate, School of Social Science, The University of Queensland
Thi Thanh Mai Giang, PhD Candidate, School of Social Sciences, The University of Queensland
Yiran Li, Research Assistant, Institute of Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
There are few things more scary for Australian renters than being evicted. New research shows how severe the consequences can be.The Conversation


