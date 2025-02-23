Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Overdue Accountability in Democratic Republic of Congo

By Human Rights Watch
Until now, the international response to the rapidly escalating crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has committed a litany of grave abuses, has been all talk and no action.But on Thursday, the United States government imposed financial and property sanctions on Rwanda’s minister of state and former military commander, Gen. James Kabarebe, and on Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, a Congolese national and spokesman for the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), a politico-military coalition that includes the M23.The reemergence of the M23 in late 2021…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor crashes to a 55–45 deficit in Resolve despite interest rate cut
~ Trump is reviving a tariff strategy from America’s ‘Gilded Age’. It didn’t end well last time
~ A publishing insider’s debut novel includes a fiery author affair and a mystery manuscript. Is any of it real?
~ Tiger Woods and Serena Williams were sporting prodigies but children shouldn’t train like them
~ ‘It’s disgusting that they can get away with this’: here’s how eviction can affect tenants’ lives
~ Taiwan: Amnesty calls for robust protection of human rights in the digital age at RightsCon2025
~ Scam Factories: the inside story of Southeast Asia’s brutal fraud compounds
~ ‘It seemed like a good job at first’: how people are trafficked, trapped and forced to scam in Southeast Asia – Scam Factories podcast, Ep 1
~ After 3 years of war, Ukrainian business leaders share their lessons on survival
~ Falling vaccination rates put children at risk of preventable diseases. Governments need a new strategy to boost uptake
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter