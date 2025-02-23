Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Scam Factories: the inside story of Southeast Asia’s brutal fraud compounds

By Ashlynne McGhee, Digital Storytelling Editor
Gemma Ware, Head of Audio, The Conversation UK
Justin Bergman, International Affairs Editor
Matt Garrow, Editorial Web Developer
Scam Factories is a special multimedia and podcast series by The Conversation that explores the inner workings of Southeast Asia’s brutal scam compounds.

The Conversation’s digital storytelling and podcast teams collaborated with three researchers: Ivan Franceschini, a lecturer in Chinese Studies at the University of Melbourne; Ling Li, a PhD candidate at Ca’ Foscari University of Venice; and Mark Bo, an independent researcher.

The researchers have spent the past few years interviewing nearly 100 survivors of these compounds and documenting the rise of the industry in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
