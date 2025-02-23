Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joan Lindsay published Picnic at Hanging Rock at 71. Her writing life presents its own mysteries

By David Carter, Professor Emeritus, Australian Literature, The University of Queensland
Discretion, silences and underachievement marked Joan Lindsay’s life and work – despite writing an Australian classic. A new biography investigates her many mysteries.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After 3 years of war, Ukrainian business leaders share their lessons on survival
~ Falling vaccination rates put children at risk of preventable diseases. Governments need a new strategy to boost uptake
~ A powerful force is stopping the Indian Ocean from cooling itself – spelling more danger for Ningaloo
~ Is reality TV ‘harmful’? We asked 5 experts – including an ex-reality TV participant
~ NASA’s new telescope will create the ‘most colourful’ map of the cosmos ever made
~ Come, let me tell you about my mother tongue: Tamazight
~ Measles: A resurgent threat in Canada
~ How to teach hope when democracy is retreating
~ Trump’s tariff and land grab threats signal U.S. expansionist ambitions
~ Black on the ballot: New research sheds light on the experiences of Black Canadians in politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter