Human Rights Observatory

Come, let me tell you about my mother tongue: Tamazight

By Walid El Houri
The fight for Amazigh language recognition in Algeria is more than linguistic — it’s a battle for identity, history, and belonging, one that continues beyond mere official acknowledgment.


