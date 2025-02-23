Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Measles: A resurgent threat in Canada

By Ruchika Gupta, Assistant Professor and Medical Microbiologist, Department of Pathobiology and Lab Medicine, LHSC and Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Western University
Measles is a serious disease with potentially severe complications. The current situation in Canada is a public health challenge and a critical moment for awareness and action.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to teach hope when democracy is retreating
~ Trump’s tariff and land grab threats signal U.S. expansionist ambitions
~ Black on the ballot: New research sheds light on the experiences of Black Canadians in politics
~ While the U.S. threatens tariffs and builds walls around its economy, China opens up
~ DRC vs Rwanda at the African Court: why it could be a decisive moment for human rights and justice on the continent
~ Mining Mali: how policy changes are reshaping the sector
~ Ancient stone walls and power: what data science tools can reveal in African archaeology
~ Sea-level rise: a new method to estimate the probability of different outcomes – including a worst case
~ Come, let me tell you about my mother tongue: Amazigh
~ View from The Hill: Dutton tries to neutralise health issue by saying, ‘we’ll do just what Labor does’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter